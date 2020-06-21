Camila Cabello Gifts Her Dad With Emotional Music Video of ‘First Man’ on Father’s Day

Dedicating the promo to Alejandro, the ‘Senorita’ hitmaker fills it with her childhood household movies, and thanks her father for loving her ‘unconditionally, ferociously, and continually.’

Camila Cabello is building certain her dad is aware of how a lot she loves him on Father’s Day. On Sunday, June 22, the “Havana” hitmaker celebrated her father, Alejandro, by releasing a brand new music video for her sweet song “First Man”, that is filled with her sweet childhood recollections of the two of them.

4-minute prolonged, the visual presents a compilation of the 23-12 months-previous singer’s household movies that capture the warm moments they shared starting with the time she was just a newborn. It sees her viewing the footage on a tv, and at 1 stage, her teary-eyed father sits following to her as they appear at the movies collectively.

When dropping the promo, the girlfriend of Shawn Mendes announced on Instagram, “Papa, I made this for you.” She continued, “thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me.”

Wishing Alejandro a satisfied Father’s Day, the former member of Fifth Harmony went on to note why she is grateful for her father. “thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved,” she extra. “I will always be your little girl. te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day.”

Cabello has previously spilled that “First Man” was about her father’s response to her initially significant partnership. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple’s New Music Each day, she shared, “This song is basically about when I was in my first serious relationship, I had never brought a boy home before. My dad hadn’t seen me dating or whatever. He was just like very sensitive about it.”

“And I think that’s the first time that he really felt that. And so he felt really protective over me and I just think that is the sweetest thing. I think the song is going to be like wine to me,” she continued explaining. “Like I think when I’m like 90 years old and if someday I’m just listening back to my songs, I think it’s just going to get more and more important to me as time goes on.”

Cabello carried out the song reside for the initially time at the 62nd Grammy Awards in late January 2020. Leaving no dry eyes with her emotional efficiency, the “Senorita” singer decreased her father to tears when she stepped down from the stage to hold his hand close to the finish of her singing.