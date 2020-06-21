Calls Grow Louder In San Francisco Bay Area To Defund Police Departments – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The message does not get any louder or much more noticeable than on Polk St. in front of San Francisco’s City Hall.

There in giant yellow letters, painted on the roadway by a group of pupil activists on Saturday, have been the phases “BLM” and “Defund The Police”.

Adriana Camarena was amid individuals youthful activists, she advised KPIX five she did not believe in regional politicians to make the correct possibilities moving forward.

“Defunding the police is not going to be a process that they’re (local politicians) going to be in charge of,” she mentioned. “It’s going to be a community lead process… Board of Supervisors, it’s time for a resolution to commit to dismantle this institution that has only brought a lot of suffering to their community it’s time to find new solutions.”

Across the San Francisco Bay, Betsy Rose was amid a group of protesters who commonly collect to demand action towards climate modify. On Saturday, they raised their voices in assistance of the Black Lives Matter motion.

“We’re not stopping,” Rose mentioned. “There’s something going on in this country right now, I think everybody feels is unprecedented and we’re part of it right now.”

The afternoon protest in Berkeley was peaceful. There have been indicators, chants and loads of music.

“White people like myself are beginning to step up more,” she mentioned. “We need to take a look more and feel a little more uncomfortable…America is not working for everybody.”