California Firefighters Add ‘Fire Hawk’ Choppers In Fight Against Wildfires – Los Angeles

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — California is underneath an enhanced risk of wildfires this summertime.

But this yr, state and regional firefighters have extra a new instrument to their arsenal: the Fire Hawk.

Various of the choppers have currently been delivered to companies for use, and a number of a lot more are currently being ordered.

Cal Fire, the state’s fire division, has ordered 12 at 24 million each and every.

The $300 million investment will enable firefighters to be more than a fire inside 20 minutes anyplace in the state of California.

In addition, Los Angeles County has also ordered two, Ventura County ordered two applied gadgets, and the city of San Diego has bought a single.

In addition to flying a lot more than 150 miles per hour carrying 12 firefighters and 9,000 lbs, the chopper is also capable of flying itself.

“As a pilot to be able to have this equipment and to be able to fly it, you feel like you are in the 21st Century, and that makes us happy,” stated Brent Starr, a pilot for Cal Fire Forestry.