Busy Afternoon For Contra Costa Firefighters; Brushfire Halted Near Downtown Martinez – San Francisco

MARTINEZ ( SF) — A vegetation fire burned about two acres promptly adjacent to the Martinez Amtrak station Saturday afternoon, but it was contained in advance of it could spread south to downtown organizations, the Contra Costa County Fire Safety District explained.

The fire was reported about noon Saturday, explained ConFire Capt. Joe Ottolini explained.

The flames worked their way along Alhambra Creek and south a brief distance to close to Marina Vista Avenue. The fire burned the location amongst

the Amtrak station parking good deal and the creek itself, going beneath a footbridge at John Sparacino Park.

There had been no injuries or structures threatened, Ottolini explained.

The bring about of the fire was beneath investigation, but there is no obvious bring about.

“We don’t have much to go on yet,” Ottolini explained.

Elsewhere in Conta Costa County, firefighters had been crediting landowners who produced “defensible space” all over buildings for probably conserving many households just off state Highway four in Bay Level from burning.

The grass fire was reported about three:25 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Dobrich Circle, about a half-mile east of the Bailey Street

interchange.

Ottolini explained the fire threatened many households, and could have spread to them had the vegetation all over the buildings not been so properly trimmed back.

“There was good defensible space set up around” the fire scene, he explained. “That’s what saved the structures. It produced a actual distinction

for us.”

No buildings had been broken, Ottolini explained, and no a single was injured.

The bring about of the fire had not been established by late Saturday afternoon.