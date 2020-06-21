British Superbike rider Ben Godfrey dies after crash at Donnington Park

British Superbike Championship rider Ben Godfrey has tragically died after a crash at Donnington Park.

The qualified motorcyclist fell from his bike even though taking component in the No Limits Track Days occasion, in accordance to the Mirror.

A statement from the organization reads: “Through the 2nd state-of-the-art group session of our No Limits Track day these days at Donington Park, Ben Godfrey, 25, collided with one more bike on the method to Redgate and fell from his machine.

“Tragically, he suffered severe injuries and regardless of instant health care support trackside, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.”

No Limits Trackdays director Mark Neate additional: “I am so desperately unhappy that Ben died from the injuries he sustained.

“Ben truly was a excellent youthful guy and close friends with so numerous men and women in the paddock, he was constantly smiling and had for absolutely everyone.

“He was incredibly fired up for the start out of the season and had taken component in numerous track days in the final month.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his partner Jordan and his team mates and friends.”

Godfrey had been due to compete in the Ducati TiOptions Cup at Silverstone later on this yr for Crew BGR.

Fellow British Superbike star Glenn Irwin was amongst these to shell out tribute.

He posted on Facebook : “Rest in peace Ben Godfrey. Gone way also quickly.

“My ideas are with his household, close friends and staff.”

Leicestershire Police have confirmed that they had been known as to an “organised racing occasion” at Donnington at close to 11.20am on Sunday and that 1 man or woman had died after an incident.