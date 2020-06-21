Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman: ‘We regard him as a hero’

Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick deserves “much praise” for taking a stand on a thing he believes in, and in contrast his actions to former NFL player Pat Tillman.

In an interview with TMZ Sports activities, Favre was asked if Kaepernick reminded him of an individual like Jackie Robinson or Muhammad Ali. As an alternative of going with these names, Favre felt Tillman was a much better comparison. Tillman turned down a $three.six million contract offer you from the Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army.

Favre says it can be comparable mainly because each gamers sacrificed their taking part in careers for a greater lead to.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre explained. “I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy who did something similar. And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Kaepernick’s identify has been brought back up in latest weeks as the NFL requires a unique stance on social injustice. The league launched a statement via commissioner Roger Goodell soon after various gamers including Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott and DeAndre Hopkins produced a video calling on folks to pay attention to the gamers.

In response, Goodell launched a video saying the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier.”

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black Men and women. We, the NFL, admit we have been incorrect for not listening to NFL gamers earlier and motivate all to communicate out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, think Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June five, 2020

Whilst speak about Kaepernick rejoining the NFL has heightened, there is been no clear indication that a workforce is prepared to signal him. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn came the closest by saying Kaepernick would be on their emergency exercise record, but produced it clear he is “very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks” currently on the roster.