Boston Police Commissioner William Gross defends meeting with U.S. AG Barr

Days right after a meeting with U.S. Lawyer Basic William Barr drew criticism from spot politicians and public officials, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross defended the choice to meet with Barr and pose for a photograph.

In a discussion with a group of other Black males, hosted by Roxbury Neighborhood University and livestreamed on the web, Gross explained he gave Barr “an earful” about his emotions as a Black guy, as effectively as what the Boston Police Division is undertaking, for the duration of their meeting Thursday.

Barr met with the two Boston and New York City law enforcement officials this previous week, in accordance to a Division of Justice information release. The Lawyer Basic intends to meet with law enforcement officials all through the nation in the close to potential.

“The purpose of the Attorney General’s visit was to show the Administration’s strong support for law enforcement and seek the input of police leadership on a range of issues, including President Trump’s recent Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, as well as other issues involving community relations, use of force, officer training, and officer wellness,” the release explained.

Gross referred to Barr as “Goliath,” the biblical character described as a “giant.”

“Goliath asked to meet with me to get my opinion on police reform and what’s going on in the country,” Gross explained, incorporating that Barr described that Gross is acknowledged for becoming capable to “tell it like it is.”

Gross explained 1 of his heroes is Martin Luther King Jr., and that he had urged men and women to not be silent. He informed Barr that he needed to give his stage of see as a Black guy, as Boston’s initially African American police commissioner, and as only the police commissioner. He also explained he did not approve any images, noting that Barr asked for “a personal picture,” and he OK’d it, but explained it couldn’t be shared on social media.

These days, Lawyer Basic Barr met w/ @BPDPCGross and his exceptional @bostonpolice crew. Commissioner Gross informed us it was the initially time a U.S. Lawyer Basic had visited Boston PD. Thank you, Comm. Gross, for your amazing hospitality and invaluable insight and guidance. pic.twitter.com/xOob3OiMyM — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 18, 2020

“That’s on me, and if it gave people the wrong image, that’s on me,” Gross explained. “But that will also give me an opportunity to educate you about who I am and what I stand for, and I’m not a Black man that is going to be silent when overseers from the past said, ‘Shut up, you talk when I want you to talk, you talk to whoever I want you to talk to and stay in your corner.’ I’ll give up this job before any of that b––– happens in my life.”

Throughout the meeting, Barr sat across from him, Gross explained, and they talked about police reform, the emotions of Black men and women across the nation, and the death of George Floyd, the Black guy killed although in Minneapolis police custody, the incident that has sparked weeks of protests nationwide calls for racial justice.

“I looked him in the face, I said, ‘There’s a lot of pain out there and here’s why,’” Gross explained, then describing how Floyd was “murdered slowly for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.”

They also talked about the protests in Boston following Floyd’s death, in accordance to Gross. He explained it was “pretty much these white anarchists destroyed property trying to set fires yelling Black Lives Matter.”

Following Gross’s meeting with Barr, Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu named it “a disgrace to our city and a breach of trust to our communities.”

Mayor Marty Walsh explained that Barr and the Trump Administration “do not share Boston’s values.”

“His actions and general lack of respect for people and their rights are a danger to our city and the future of our country,” Walsh explained.

Other folks, which includes City Councilor Andrea Campbell and Massachusetts Lawyer Basic Maura Healey also spoke out towards the meeting.

“Just so you know, I’ll be goddamned if I didn’t give him an earful and tell how I felt as a Black man and what we’re doing in Boston,” Gross explained. “Don’t let that picture define me.”

View Gross’s total remarks: