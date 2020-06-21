Bloomberg’s WWDC Expectations: Arm-Based Chips and New Software, Hardware Updates Coming Later This Year

Apple will announce Arm-based mostly chips and new software program updates at WWDC, but hardware is not anticipated until eventually later on in the yr, in accordance to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

As Gurman mentioned earlier this month, Apple will unveil its function on customized created chips that use Arm technologies, but no Macs will launch with the hardware until eventually late 2020 or early 2021. Apple is announcing the chips early to present developers with time to update their apps to help the transition to Arm Macs.

In accordance to the report, the subsequent-generation model of macOS, macOS 10.16, will strengthen porting iOS updates to Macs. Apple final yr launched Venture Calayst, which is created to near the gap among Mac and iOS platforms by building it less difficult for developers to generate Mac versions of iPad apps. Apple in February also additional a universal purchases function that lets developers to bundle iOS, tvOS, and Mac apps collectively for a single acquire selling price.

Aside from Mac hardware and software program updates, Gurman says that Apple programs to introduce small updates to tvOS at WWDC, with a new Apple Television set top rated box launching “as soon as later this year.” This declare aligns with preceding rumors that Apple is operating on an up to date Apple Television with an A12 or A12X Bionic chip and larger base storage. A new Apple Television would be a welcomed refresh, as the present fifth-generation Apple Television was launched back in 2017.

Gurman in the report reiterates present watchOS seven rumors that Apple recommend Apple will include new faces, a little ones mode, and a rest monitoring app to the Apple View.

As for the HomePod, Apple might be preparing to update the HomePod software program to help third-get together music solutions like Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and much more, which that would come ahead of a planned HomePod refresh. Gurman says that Apple is operating on a new, smaller sized model of the HomePod that is set to launch later on in the yr.

Notably, aside from the mention of Arm-based mostly Macs, Gurman does not seem to be expecting any hardware refreshes. There is no mention of a planned iMac refresh that was rumored, nor specifics about other merchandise that are in the performs like AirTags, suggesting these updates will come later on in the yr rather than at WWDC. There is a likelihood that Apple could shock us with some sort of hardware announcement, but it really is wanting unlikely.

WWDC 2020 starts this Monday as an on the internet occasion. Apple will be holding its virtual keynote on Monday, June 22 exactly where it is anticipated to introduce iOS 14, other new software program, a attainable redesigned iMac, and much more. Check out out our “What to Expect at WWDC 2020” write-up for a total checklist of what we might see at the virtual occasion.