Bhad Bhabie Leaves Drug Rehab Early – Now Twerking On Instagram!!

17 yr previous rapper Bhad Bhabie left drug rehab early, and is now back to social media – claiming that shew never ever had a drug difficulty in the initially area.

Bhad Bhabie’s representatives are telling TMZ that she has been launched from rehab soon after “finishing: the plan – but it doesn’tt appear like it.

In accordance to Bhad Bhabie, she never ever had a difficulty in the initially area. The 17 yr previous advised supporters that her mom caught her with a single Percacet pill, and freaked out and sent her to rehab. t

Bhad Bhabie admitted, shortly in advance of she entreated rehab, that she had been sexually assaulted by a loved ones member for many years.

Here’ Bhad Bhabie speaking about her time in rehab:

Right here is a single of her newest movies, twerking and acting like almost everything is fine: