Beyonce in ‘Tentative Talks’ About Destiny’s Child Reunion

In accordance to a new report, the trio, who shot to fame back in 1999, are setting up to reunite for a tour when Coronavirus pandemic ends, as ‘there’s been tentative talks involving all 3.’

Followers may possibly see Destiny’s Child doing as a full once more. In accordance to a new report, the trio are setting up gigs when waiting for Coronavirus pandemic to finish. Beyonce Knowles, alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams (II), is allegedly in “tentative talks” about obtaining a reunion for a tour.

“There’s been tentative talks between all three. They’ve always said they would get back together one day when the time is right — and there is no time like the present,” a supply mentioned to The Mirror about the group that went on indefinite hiatus in 2006.

The informant, nevertheless, mentioned that “nothing has been signed off yet.” The supply continued, “But as soon as a vaccine is ready and the pandemic is over, watch out for an announcement. It would really lift fans’ spirits.”

Destiny’s Child shot to fame in 1999 with breakthrough album “The Writing’s on The Wall”. 1 of the most profitable lady groups ever, they offered above 60 million information with “Bootylicious”, “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name” getting amongst their hits. In addition, Destiny’s Child nabbed a complete of 14 Grammy Awards.

Following their split in 2006, Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle had been selling on their personal. They 1st reunited in 2018 for Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime effectiveness.

Of the probability of the three’s reunion, Kelly advised Enjoyment Tonight final yr, “I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it’s usually a surprise. And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises.”

Beyonce’s dad Matthew Knowles, meanwhile, hinted at some thing exclusive to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary this yr. “We’ll reveal some of the original Destiny’s Child wardrobe,” he shared. “So it would be great to consummate that with a Destiny’s Child tour, or integrate a tour into that activity.”