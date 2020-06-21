Bekah Martinez Shows Relatable Breastfeeding Moment With Her Daughter and Newborn Son

“These are strange times, but also wonderful times. I have a feeling I’ll look back at these months of stillness as some of my favorite,” she shared final month. “Nowhere important to be; nothing to do but soak up these in-between moments before a new little person makes us a family of four.”

Back in December, she uncovered she was obtaining a greater expertise with her pregnancy than the very first time about.

“12 weeks. I can’t believe how fast this pregnancy is moving,” she expressed at the time. “I feel guilty talking about this, but this pregnancy is already night and day compared to our first.”

“I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how ‘irresponsible’ we were,” she explained of her very first pregnancy with her spouse. “Gray and I had met for the first time February 25th, 2018, and I became pregnant in May. Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt.”

“Now, with this baby, we can give ourselves permission to be joyful. We’re not fearful. We’re delighted,” she additional. “I can see it on Gray’s face when he touches my belly and tell the baby he loves it… Time really does fly when you’re having fun.”