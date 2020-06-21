Bekah Martinez Shares Moment of Her Breastfeeding Daughter and Newborn Son at Same Time

Instagram

‘The Bachelor’ alum gave birth to her 2nd kid with boyfriend Grayston Leonard at household on June 19, sixteen months soon after the pair welcomed their very first daughter Ruth.

Bekah Martinez is providing an straightforward appear into her motherhood expertise. Just one particular day soon after providing birth to her 2nd kid with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, the season 22 contestant on “The Bachelor” shared with her social media followers a minute of her pulling double breastfeeding duty for each of her youngsters.

On Saturday, June 20, the 25-yr-outdated actuality star turned to Instagram Story to provide a video that captured the minute she nursed each her 16-month-outdated daughter, Ruth, and her one-day-outdated son at the exact same time. “In case you were wondering how breastfeeding is going…,” she wrote in excess of the video, including 3 laughing-and-crying emojis.

Bekah Martinez pulled double breastfeeding duty for each youngsters at the exact same time.

In the video itself, Martinez was breastfeeding her newborn when her toddler daughter appear at the camera and stated, “Dada.” The Bachelor nation alum proceeded advised her very little woman, “Dada’s at work.” The toddler then could be viewed going for her boob to suckle.

Back in November 2019, Martinez answered query about how extended she was setting up to breastfeed her daughter. In an Instagram Story submit, she wrote, “As long as I can and both of us want to. There’s nothing f**king weird about a 2-year-old still nursing. It’s bonding time, soothing time and boosts the immune system. it’s only weird if you’ve still got it in your head that breasts are inherently sexual, even between mother and child and if that’s the case, who’s the weird one?”

Martinez announced that she and her boyfriend Leonard have been expecting little one No. two just 9 month soon after welcoming Ruth in February 2019. Recalling her response to her shock pregnancy, she spilled in an episode of her “Chatty Broads” podcast with Jess Ambrose, “My body was almost convulsing. I was shaking so hard. I was in utter shock and disbelief.”

On Friday, June 19, the California native gave birth to the little one boy. Announcing the arrival, she shared a series of the household birth pictures on Instagram along with a message that study, “He’s. HERE. Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz. No name yet; suggestions welcome 🙂 Birth story coming soon.”

Two days later on, Martinez gave a shoutout to her boyfriend and her father in celebration of Father’s Day. Along with pictures of the two males in her existence, she wrote, “I don’t know how I got so lucky. Gray – there’s quite literally no one I’d rather raise babies with. Dad – you set the bar pretty high. Love you both more than words can describe.”

Martinez began dating Leonard in early 2018 soon after vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart on the dating present.