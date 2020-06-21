Batman, Suicide Squad Games May Have Been Leaked by Domains

The title of the up coming Batman game may well have been leaked by web page domain registrations, alongside feasible confirmation that a Suicide Squad game is in the functions.

The registrations, which have been filed earlier this month and spotted by ResetEra’s DriftingOrbit, apparently level to Gotham Knights as the up coming Batman game. Also found have been registrations for a Suicide Squad game and a task titled Suicide Squad Destroy the Justice League.

Boosting the legitimacy of the titles is that the domains have been filed by MarkMonitor, which also manages the registration for WB Games’ web page.

Batman: Gotham Knights was a comic guide series that ran from 2000 to 2006, featuring Batman and his extended household that involves Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, Catwoman, and Alfred. A game with the exact same title will very likely carry these characters into a a lot more prominent part in contrast with the Batman: Arkham video games. Gotham Knights is rumored to be in the functions at WB Games Montreal, which was behind the prequel Batman: Arkham Origins.

Suicide Squad, meanwhile, is rumored to be the up coming task of Rocksteady, the studio behind the Batman: Arkham trilogy.

DC Fandome on August 22

The hints at the approaching Batman and Suicide Squad video games assistance the announcement that WB Games has a thing planned for DC FanDome, a absolutely free virtual occasion on August 22. The new titles may well be uncovered at the occasion, but devoid of official confirmation so far, gamers will have to wait.

DC FanDome will also attribute movie, Television, and comic announcements, and will attribute the cast and creators behind The Batman and The Justice League‘s Snyder Lower, between quite a few other people.

has reached out to DC to verify whether or not WB Games will announce new titles at the virtual occasion. We will update this write-up as quickly as we hear back.

