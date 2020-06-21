Bachelor Nation Stars Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Are All Smiles On Afternoon Date

Back in April, Chris and Victoria sparked romance rumors right after many publications reported they had been seeing each and every other.

RealitySteve was the initial to stir up pot on Twitter.

“(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor ‘couples’ that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed,” his tweet read through at the time. “I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss.”

Following RealitySteve’s publish, Us Weekly reported (via its sources) that “Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs… He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

A handful of weeks later on, Victoria extra far more fuel to the fire right after posting an Instagram image with the spot tag, “Arlington, Iowa,” where Chris lives. “Farm life,” she captioned her publish.