Audra McDonald and Adrienne Warren Win Big at First-Ever Awards for Black Theater Artists

The inaugural Antonyo Awards celebrating black artists on Broadway and Off Broadway has taken spot on Juneteenth and crowned the Tina Turner perform as the very best musical.

Audra McDonald and Adrienne Warren have been amid the huge winners at the inaugural Antonyo Awards for black theatre artists on Broadway and Off Broadway on Friday, June 19, 2020 evening.

McDonald took the award for Ideal Actor in a Perform on Broadway for her functionality in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally‘s “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” directed by Arin Arbus.

Warren, who plays Tina Turner in “Tina“, was named Ideal Actor in a Musical on Broadway. “BLKS” was named Ideal Perform and “Tina” took Ideal Musical.

Meanwhile, LaChanze won Ideal Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway for “The Secret Lifestyle of Bees” even though Okwui Okpokwasili took household Ideal Actor in a Perform Off-Broadway for “Colored Women Who Have Deemed Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf” – which also scooped the Ideal Revival gong.

Lileana Blain-Cruz raking household Ideal Director for “Anatomy of a Suicide“.

Designed by multimedia organisation Broadway Black, the Antonyos’ featured presenters and performers which includes McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, and Jelani Alladin amid other folks.

On-line voting was open to the public.