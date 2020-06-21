At Tulsa Rally, Trump Tries To Tie Statue Destruction To Democrats

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is in search of to tie the destruction of monuments and statues close to the nation to Democratic leaders, like his probably rival in the presidential election, Joe Biden.

Speaking to supporters in Tulsa, Trump says “the choice in 2020 is very simple. Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?”

Statues have been destroyed in many cities amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the Might 25 police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, the African-American guy who died in police custody.

The statues targeted incorporated a bust of Ulysses Grant, who was the U.S. president immediately after he was the common who ultimately beat the Confederates and ended the Civil War. Also torn down in a San Francisco park was a statue of Francis Scott Important, who wrote the “Star Spangled Banner.” Important owned slaves.

Trump says: “Biden remains silent in his basement in the face of this brutal assault on our nation and the values of our nation. Joe Biden has surrendered to his party and to the left-wing mob.”

