Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Showing Corona Driver Speeding With Motorcycle Wrapped Around Front Bumper – Los Angeles

CORONA (CBSLA) — A Corona guy was arrested on Saturday for felony hit-and-run right after a wild crash caught on camera showed a driver speeding with a motorbike wrapped all over the vehicle’s bumper.

The scene unfolded about seven p.m. on Friday on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, just west of the 15 Freeway in Corona, when the driver of the minivan struck a motorcyclist and failed to quit.

25-12 months-previous George Valentin admitted to currently being the driver, in accordance to the California Highway Patrol, and was taken into custody on Saturday. He is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

The motorcyclist, Chain Arunritthirot, explained he landed some 200 feet away from the collision in the middle of the freeway, puzzled about what had took place.

The driver continued on the freeway with Arunritthirot’s motorbike nevertheless connected to the automobile prior to sooner or later crashing into a fence and fleeing on foot into a drainage wash, exactly where witnesses attempted to quit him prior to shedding sight of the suspect, in accordance to CHP. “I was like oh this guy did try to kill me!” Arunritthirot explained in an unique interview with CBS2/KCAL9. “I feel like it was intentional, like he hunted me down.”

Arunritthirot was not critically injured but complained about soreness to his arms and legs.

CHP estimates the motorcyclist was going 65 mph when the minivan hit him going 70 mph.

A video of the incident was taken by Natalie Duran and Will Ross, who have been following the minivan and calling CHP.

Arunritthirot explained he is nevertheless in shock about the incident. He explained he’d like to meet and thank Duran and Ross for capturing the crash on camera and major police to an arrest.

CHP explained they really don’t feel alcohol or medication to be variables in the situation at this time. The incident is nevertheless underneath investigation and CHP is encouraging any other witnesses to get in touch with the Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000 with any data.