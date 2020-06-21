Archbishop Critical Of Toppling Of Golden Gate Park Junipero Serra Statue – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF/AP) — San Francisco Archbishop Salvadore Cordileone has voiced harsh criticism of protesters who toppled a statue of Catholic missionary Junipero Serra in Golden Gate Park throughout a weekend Juneteenth demonstration.

“What is happening to our society? A renewed national movement to heal memories and correct the injustices of racism and police brutality in our country has been hijacked by some into a movement of violence, looting and vandalism,” he mentioned in a statement Saturday evening.

Serra was an 18th century Roman Catholic priest who founded 9 of California’s 21 Spanish missions and is credited with bringing Roman Catholicism to the Western United States.

His legacy inside the state has also draw a wonderful deal of criticism mainly because he forced Native Americans to keep at people missions right after they have been converted or encounter brutal punishment. His statues have been defaced in California for many many years by men and women who mentioned he destroyed tribes and their culture.

All evening and by way of Saturday afternoon, crews worked to clean up the injury left behind in the famed park’s Music Concourse. As they worked, a great deal of men and women also came out to see the injury for themselves.

Between the out of the blue-empty pedestals, one particular that held Star-Spangled Banner poet Francis Scott Essential, a guy who, in truth, owned slaves. A different held Serra, founder of California missions and also a slave proprietor.

“When I was here last week I had noticed Junipero Serra was still up,” mentioned a bystander named Tasmin. “I thought it was, you know, surprising to have him so prominently in the park, considering the history.”

But the crowd wasn’t completed with the toppling of the Essential and Sera statues. They also knocked down the monument to former Pres. Ulysses S. Grant who, as Union common accepted the surrender of the Confederacy then, later on, sent U.S. troops to battle the Ku Klux Klan.

“I don’t get Ulysses S. Grant because he was fighting for the abolition of slavery, not for slavery,” a guy named Seth informed KPIX. “So I don’t understand why (his statue) would be taken out.”

Vandalized but not eliminated was a statue of Miguel de Cervantes, a Spanish author who was himself a slave for 5 many years.

“Don Quixote and Sancho Panza — and for what?” asked a annoyed Howard, viewing the graffiti elimination from John F. Kennedy Drive. “It’s very sad. It makes me feel it’s totally out of hand and it has nothing to do with civil rights.”

The spray-paint injury stretched from the de Younger, across walkways in the park and out into the surrounding neighborhoods.

The commotion lasted at least an hour and a half. “And the police did nothing,” mentioned an additional bystander named Howard. “They let them do it.”

Police would not consider issues Saturday about what occurred Friday evening but they issued a statement, reading through, in aspect: “Officers arrived and observed several hundred people vandalizing structures and statues. As emergency backup arrived, the crowd turned on police and began throwing objects at the officers. At approximately 9:30 p.m. the group began to disperse in several directions. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also launched a statement on the vandalism in the park: