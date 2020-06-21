Apple Again Closing Some Stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina Due to Coronavirus Spikes

As coronavirus outbreaks spike in some places of the United States, Apple is setting up to shut retail merchants positioned in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina, in accordance to Bloomberg.

Apple started reopening merchants in the United States in May possibly, and as of this week, 154 of the company’s 271 merchants had been reopened. Coronavirus scenarios are climbing in some spots in the U.S., on the other hand, and Apple is reclosing areas in impacted places.

Apple will be closing eleven of its retail merchants, like Southpark and Northlake Mall in North Carolina, Waterside Retailers and Coconut Stage in Florida, Haywood Mall in South Carolina, and Chandler Trend Center, Scottsdale Trend Square, Arrowhead, SanTan Village, Scottsdale Quarter, and La Encantada in Arizona.

Apple had reopened all 18 of its merchants in Florida, 5 in Arizona, 3 in North Carolina, and a single in South Carolina prior to the closures. Apple in a statement mentioned that it is temporarily closing merchants in “an abundance of caution” and is closely monitoring the scenario. There is no planned date for reopening, and consumers who have products currently being repaired at these areas can choose them up this weekend.

Apple’s retail chief, Deirdre O’Brien in a letter to consumers amid of keep openings mentioned that Apple will only reopen merchants when its assured it can securely serve consumers.

Selections to shut or reopen merchants are based mostly on information evaluation, this kind of as nearby scenarios, close to and extended-phrase trends, and advice from nationwide and nearby well being officials. O’Brien warned that Apple would not hesitate to shut merchants yet again if coronavirus scenarios spiked. “These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant,” O’Brien mentioned.

In merchants that have reopened, Apple is implementing security measures that contain necessary masks, social distancing, regular cleansing, temperature checks, and additional. In some areas, merchants are open only for repairs and curb-side pickup, whilst other people are open but with a restricted variety of folks permitted in at a single time.