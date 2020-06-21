Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Says the Girl Was Upset Due to Their Messy Split

WENN

The ‘Baby Driver’ actor has responded to the sexual assault allegations, insisting that their romantic relationship was ‘legal and fully consensual’ and the woman should have been bitter since he went MIA on her.

Ansel Elgort took to Instagram late on Saturday, June 20, 2020 evening to deny allegations he sexually assaulted a 17-yr-previous fan immediately after befriending her on social media.

On Friday, a Twitter consumer named Gabby posted a photograph of herself with the actor as portion of a amazing allegation, which also integrated Snapchat screenshots of what seem to be direct messages involving the pair.

Gabby claimed she was “sobbing in pain” for the duration of the alleged assault, and insisted, “He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be… I WASNT there in that moment mentally (sic). I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock I couldn’t leave.”

She explained she was coming forward so she can “finally heal”, including her alleged experience with the actor has left her struggling “panic attacks” that have forced her to look for out treatment.

Even so, in his personal social media submit, “Little one Driver” star Ansel 26, confirmed the experience took place, but insisted that their romantic relationship was “legal and entirely consensual.”

“I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened,” he wrote. “I have never and would never assault anyone.”

“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship,” he continued, suggesting that a messy breakup was to blame for Gabby’s sick-emotions.

“Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well,” Ansel explained. “I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

“As I look back on my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted,” he admitted. “I am truly sorry.”

The star also expressed the require for him to “reflect” and “grow in empathy,” following the allegations.