AngloGold investor PIC seeks clarification over CEO payments

AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushinsky claps in the course of his preceding place as the co-president of Barrick Gold at a meeting in Toronto, Canda, in 2018. (Cole Burston/Toronto Star by means of Getty Photos)

A single of AngloGold Ashanti’s top rated shareholders has asked the miner to say what action it will get immediately after Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Dushnisky returned a bonus he obtained for joining.

South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation desires the corporation to offer the information immediately after Dushnisky repaid an $800 000 bonus he obtained for joining from Barrick Gold in 2018. AngloGold had created the payment to compensate for an yearly bonus that he would have obtained from Barrick.

AngloGold mentioned in its yearly report published earlier this 12 months that Dushnisky voluntarily repaid the $800 000 immediately after he ended up getting an incentive payment from Barrick. The sum from Barrick was $926 160, in accordance to his former employer.

“The PIC can state that it has formally written to the AngloGold board to raise its concerns” associated to the payments, it mentioned in an emailed response to Bloomberg Information. The PIC mentioned it is awaiting a “response on actions that will be taken by the company.”

Chris Nthite, a spokesman for AngloGold, declined to comment. AngloGold closed seven.three% larger on Friday, with the corporation valued at R189 billion.

The PIC is Africa’s biggest fund manager and owns an 11.four% stake in AngloGold, the world’s third-biggest gold producer.

AngloGold employed Dushnisky in September 2018 to chart a new development path for the producer, which has mines in Africa, Australia and the Americas.

Because then, the CEO has pushed a tactic to promote mines in South Africa and Mali in a shift to reduce-expense and rewarding assets. He’s also reviving the Obuasi operation in Ghana, which he has identified as AngloGold’s “engine” for development.