Android’s AirDrop-style file sharing feature may be available for more than just mobile devices

Android’s approaching AirDrop-style sharing feature, named Close by Share (and referred to also as Close by Sharing), may also come to Chrome on a lot of other platforms, 9to5Google reviews. The feature will permit Android consumers to right share pictures, back links, and other files with other devices, very similar to how AirDrop functions across macOS and iOS.

The feature has apparently commenced to present up in the settings of the most current create of Chrome OS Canary:

Initially named “Fast Share,” Android’s reply to AirDrop has been in growth for more than a 12 months, in accordance to XDA Developers. It is anticipated to be available via Google Perform, and references in the code recommend that it will function not only on mobile Android devices but also on Chromebooks and other computer systems with Google’s Chrome browser set up.

A video by XDA Developers launched earlier this 12 months showed Close by Share/Sharing baked into Android’s speedy settings menu. It appeared to function ideal when the devices sharing the files had been inside of a foot of every single other.

It is not clear when Close by Share will officially debut, but offered the sum of time because rumors about it 1st commenced, probabilities are it will not be as well considerably longer.