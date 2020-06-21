Amber Rose Split From Baby Daddy AE? She Throws Subliminals on Father’s Day

Instagram

There is seemingly problems in paradise involving the music video vixen and her infant daddy Alexander Edwards as she unfollows him and posts self-adore notes on social media.

–

Is Amber Rose breaking up with her infant daddy Alexander Edwards? The Slut Stroll founder and her boyfriend unfollowed each and every other on Instagram. On top rated of that, she posted cryptic messages that seemingly showed indications of problems in paradise.

As an alternative of posting a tribute to AE on Father’s Day, Amber shared her bike trip with a guy which is plainly not him. Although AE has sleeves complete of tattoo, her male companion has none on his arm and hand.

Amber Rose throws subs on Instagram

“DO whatever the f**k you want, just don’t hurt people,” so the mom of two posted on her Instagram Stories. She additional in a series of estimates, “Self love is not selfish love. Don’t say maybe if you want to say no. gut feelings are real feelings.”

Amber Rose shares self-adore note

On his element, AE remained silent. Aside from pressing the unfollow button, he did not share any submit with his relatives in spite of the Father’s Day celebration. His final submit with Amber and their infant son was posted in May well this yr when her final relatives submit was in April.

Amber Rose posts yet another cryptic message

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards, a Def Jam record label executive, initial met by a mutual buddy in 2015, but they did not begin dating until finally 2018 following her separation from 21 Savage. In April the following yr, she announced she was expecting a infant boy with AE.

Amber Rose adds fuel to split rumors

The bundle of joy was born in October, named Slash Electrical immediately after the iconic Guns N’ Roses guitarist. It really is her 2nd kid. She also shares a son with former husband Wiz Khalifa. They split in 2014 immediately after a yr of marriage.