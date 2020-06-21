Amazon is ending support for the Dash Wand barcode scanner

Amazon is ending support for its Dash Wand, an Alexa-enabled gadget that allow buyers scan grocery barcodes and buy home essentials from their properties. In an e mail to end users, the firm stated the gadgets will no longer be supported as of July 21st. Consumers can even now use other Alexa-enabled gadgets to include goods to a buying listing, the firm mentioned.

Launched in 2017, the Wi-Fi-enabled Dash Wand was a number of inches prolonged and manufactured out of white and black plastic, an update to Amazon’s unique Dash gadgets. In a 2017 item evaluation, Verge editor Nilay Patel stated the Dash Wand was “a fun toy and it certainly makes adding things to your Amazon cart easier.” Soon after offering them away to Prime members pretty much for free of charge, nevertheless, Amazon did not do a lot else with the Wand. The firm killed its bodily Dash buttons final yr.

To dispose of a Dash Wand, examine out Amazon’s recycling plan. If you have one particular you can de-register it from your Amazon account underneath the “manage content and devices” segment.