Alleged serial ‘Facebook rapist’ posing as pastor arrested

An alleged serial rapist who lured South African girls by pretending to be a pastor has been captured.

He predominantly applied Facebook and WhatsApp to allegedly entice victims.

He then lured the girls to remote meeting destinations and then allegedly raped them.

The arrest was produced by a large-powered, multi-company police workforce comprising members of the Klerksdorp Loved ones Violence, Youngster Safety and Sexual Offences Unit and the Organised Crime Unit from the North West.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh stated: “In accordance to data readily available at this stage, reviews recommend that a 27-12 months-outdated victim was befriended by the suspect through Facebook.

“They also had conversations on WhatsApp on which the victim agreed to meet with the suspect in the evening on Saturday, 30 May well 2020 at a grocery shop in Klerksdorp.

“Allegedly, the suspect who pretended to be a pastor, met with the victim as agreed and ultimately took her to an open field behind the Technical High School. The victim was eventually threatened with a knife, raped and robbed of her personal belongings.”

‘Raped and robbed’

Myburgh continued: “In a different unrelated incident in Ventersdorp, a 29-12 months-outdated victim also met the suspect through Facebook. They allegedly organized to meet in the afternoon on Thursday, seven November 2019 at Boikhutso Village.

“Subsequently, the suspect allegedly took the victim to an open area wherever he threatened her with a knife and raped her. He also robbed the victim of her personalized belongings.”

Myburgh stated the police action was especially to crack down on suspects who allegedly perpetrated “acts of violence towards girls”. The fake pastor, aged 30, was arrested on Friday.

She stated the investigation into the matter continued, and police had been investigating whether or not the alleged rapist had abused any other girls.

Myburgh stated the North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant Standard Sello Kwena, had “lauded the workforce for their diligence which resulted in the arrest”.

“He urged the public to physical exercise excessive caution when honouring first appointments with probable pals, particularly soon after meeting them by way of social media. On top of that, he discouraged persons not to meet strangers alone for the initially , but at public destinations wherever there are men and women who can defend 1 from harm.”