A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Not yet, experts say

What’s all this speak about a “second wave” of U.S. coronavirus scenarios?

In The Wall Street Journal final week, Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a piece headlined “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’” that the nation is winning the battle towards the virus.

Numerous public well being experts, nevertheless, propose it is no time to celebrate. About 120,000 Americans have died from the new virus and there are worrisome current increases in reported scenarios in the South and West.

But there is at least 1 stage of agreement: “Second wave” is most likely the incorrect phrase to describe what’s occurring.

“When you have 20,000-plus infections per day, how can you talk about a second wave?” mentioned Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Nationwide Institutes of Wellness. “We’re in the first wave. Let’s get out of the first wave before you have a second wave.”

Plainly there was an first infection peak in April as scenarios exploded in New York City. Following colleges and organizations have been closed across the nation, the charge of new scenarios dropped relatively.

But “it’s more of a plateau, or a mesa,” not the trough right after a wave, mentioned Caitlin Rivers, a ailment researcher at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Wellness Protection.

Scientists typically agree the nation is nonetheless in its very first wave of coronavirus infections, albeit 1 that is dipping in some components of the nation when increasing in some others.

“This virus is spreading around the United States and hitting different places with different intensity at different times,” mentioned Dr. Richard Besser, chief executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Basis who was acting director of the Centers for Illness Management and Prevention when a pandemic flu hit the U.S. in 2009.

Dr. Arnold Monto, a University of Michigan flu specialist, echoed that sentiment.

“What I would call this is continued transmission with flare-ups,” he mentioned.

Flu seasons from time to time attribute a 2nd wave of infections. But in people scenarios, the 2nd wave is a distinct new surge in scenarios from a strain of flu that is unique than the strain that brought about earlier illnesses.

That is not the situation in the coronavirus epidemic.

Monto does not feel “second wave” seriously describes what’s occurring now, calling it “totally semantics.”

“Second waves are basically in the eye of the beholder,” he mentioned.

But Besser mentioned semantics matter, due to the fact saying a very first wave has passed may possibly give individuals a false sense that the worst is in excess of.

Some be concerned a big wave of coronavirus may happen this fall or winter — right after colleges reopen, the climate turns colder and much less humid, and individuals huddle within much more. That would comply with seasonal patterns viewed with flu and other respiratory viruses. And this kind of a fall wave could be extremely terrible, provided that there is no vaccine or experts feel most Americans haven’t had the virus.

But the new coronavirus so far has been spreading much more episodically and sporadically than flu, and it may possibly not comply with the exact same playbook.

“It’s very difficult to make a prediction,” Rivers mentioned. “We don’t know the degree to which this virus is seasonal, if at all.”