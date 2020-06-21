A Long Revered Relic Is Found to Be Europe’s Oldest Surviving Wooden Statue

ROME — For centuries, in a picturesque Tuscan town close to the Mediterranean coast, legions of pilgrims came to venerate a single of Christendom’s most treasured relics — an eight-foot-tall wooden crucifix acknowledged as the “Volto Santo de Lucca.”

In accordance to the legend, “The Holy Face of Lucca” had been sculpted by a divine hand and remained hidden for centuries prior to an Italian bishop found it on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land in the eighth century. The crucifix was place on a ship with no crew and miraculously set sail to the Tuscan coast, exactly where an angel aided manual the relic to its ultimate household in a cathedral in Lucca.

On Friday, science supplied an additional story — and it is outstanding in its personal proper.

The crucifix was proven to be the oldest surviving wooden carving in Europe. And it stays in outstanding issue, the downcast eyes of Christ on the cross nonetheless captured in dramatic detail.

“A new chapter opens for art history,” stated Annamaria Giusti, a single of Italy’s greatest-acknowledged artwork restorers and a advisor for the Cathedral of San Martino, which authorized the examine of the crucifix to coincide with the commemoration of the 950th anniversary of its basis.