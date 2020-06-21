7 years of Raanjhanaa: Aanand L Rai talks about the undying love for the music of the film

Aanand L Rai is a filmmaker, who’s recognized for his distinctive storytelling expertise. The girls in his film are daring and fiery (Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa), the planet he sets his characters in is relatable. The themes are quirky as even in his presentations like Tumbbad, Newton, Manmarziyaan and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Right now the director’s favourite venture, Raanjhanaa, celebrates 7 years of its release.

Raanjhanaa was recognized for its excellent storyline and energy-packed performances by the total cast – Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayyub. What also sets this film apart is its attractive music by AR Rahman. It has evergreen tracks like Raanjhanaa, Banarasiya, Piya milenge, Ay sakhi, Nazar laaye and Tu mun shudi.


Remarkably these days, June 21st is also marked as Planet Music Day. Aanand L Rai cannot think that the music of this film nevertheless receives the similar sum of love even right after 7 years of release.


Opening up about the similar, Aanand L Rai mentioned, “It’s wonderful to study that… persons nevertheless pay attention to Raanjhanaa’s music and shower the similar form of love. It truly is a film really shut to my heart and I am delighted that my film continues to make persons smile.” We couldn’t agree a lot more, the songs are nevertheless top rated our playlist.


Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai is gearing up for his subsequent drama, Atrangi Re. The film will attribute Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film was supposed to go on floors earlier this yr but due to the pandemic it has been stalled for a whilst. Let’s hope that items return to normalcy quickly and we can delight in our films back on the large display.