4 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On I-35W In Richfield

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minnesota State Patrol says 4 men and women died in a incorrect-way crash on Interstate 35W Saturday evening.

Just prior to 10 p.m., one particular car was heading south in the northbound lanes close to 66th Street in Richfield. A different car was heading north when the two motor vehicles collided.

The State Patrol says 21-12 months-outdated Alfredo Torres of St. Paul is the driver going the incorrect path. He died along with 3 men and women in the other car: 25-12 months-outdated Briana Vazquez of Watertown, South Dakota, 28-12 months-outdated Hassan Abdulmalik of Bloomington, and 27-12 months-outdated Tyler Fried of Vermillion, South Dakota.

A fourth individual in the other car suffered existence threatening injuries.