3 slain in stabbing at UK park; police say motive unclear

“There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public,” explained Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter.

“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident; however, officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident,” Hunter extra. He explained detectives from the counter-terrorism unit had been supporting the investigation.

British media had earlier reported that police suspected a terrorist motive and that the guy arrested was Libyan. Police did verify that or release the suspect’s title.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained his “thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading.”

The violence erupted about seven p.m. as households and pals had been enjoying a warm, sunny evening in the Forbury Gardens park in Reading through, a town of about 200,000 residents 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London.

Witnesses reported that police vehicles and helicopters descended on the park. Inside minutes police had blocked off many roads, and two air ambulances landed close by.

Individual trainer Lawrence Wort explained the park was complete of groups socializing on the grass when “one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them.”

“He stabbed three of them, severely in the neck, and under the arms, and then turned and started running towards me, and we turned and started running,” Wort explained. “When he realized that he couldn’t catch us, he tried to stab another group sat down. He got one person in the back of the neck and then when he realized everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park.”

Police explained that “a number of people were injured and taken to hospital. Tragically, three of these people died, and another three sustained serious injuries.”

The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading through explained it was treating two casualties from the incident.

The incident came hrs right after a Black Lives Matter demonstration at Forbury Gardens, but police explained there was no connection amongst the assault and the protest.

Nieema Hassan, 1 of the organizers of Saturday’s protest, explained demonstrators had left by the the violence occurred. In a social media submit, she explained she was “praying for the people that are affected. I hope they’re OK.”

Britain’s official terrorism risk degree stands at “substantial,” the middle degree on a 5-rung scale, which means an assault is very likely.

It had previously stood a notch increased, at “substantial,” for many many years. The nation has been hit by a series of violent attacks in current many years, which include a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 that killed 22 individuals and two deadly motor vehicle and knife attacks in London the very same 12 months.

Airline employee Carlos Garcia Pascual was strolling to his house close to Forbury Gardens when emergency cars and police officers descended. He explained it was “chaos” as police yelled at individuals to depart the spot.

“We didn’t know if it was a situation like like happened in London a few years ago, where the attackers were on the loose,” he explained. “Forbury Gardens is a peaceful place, a lot of families go there with their kids to play, picnics. To realize that happened in Forbury Gardens is really hard to believe.”