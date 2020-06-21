10 Minutes of Happiness: All that’s keeping Rakul Preet Singh and dad busy these days

















https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=Rh7nBvq7lbw

Occasions seem to be to only be receiving tougher as the pandemic continues and men and women remain quarantined at property. With so significantly taking place close to, it is challenging to remain beneficial and healthier but with the time in hand, numerous have indulged in pursuits that preserve them cheerful even at property. Finding that and much more about some of the move loved celebrities, Filmfare’s 10 Minutes of Happiness strives to spread a tiny joy with the tiny points in daily life.

In today’s episode, Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani chats with the beautiful Rakul Preet Singh as she enjoys her remain at property with dad and mom. In addition to that, we locate out about how not too long ago taken journey to her hometown Delhi and what precautions she took to make it back property. We also speak about the Worldwide Yoga Day and Father’s Day with her and locate out how she’ll make the day unique for her father.

Exciting anecdotes and cheerful banter, this episode of 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare is positive to place a smile on your encounter. View now.