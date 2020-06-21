1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minneapolis police are investigating right after a shooting left one particular individual dead and 11 other people injured overnight.

In accordance to police, on Sunday morning at 12:37 a.m., many 911 calls reported several men and women shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

There, officers located numerous men and women struggling from gunshot wounds. Police say a preliminary investigation has established that men and women on foot commenced shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Ave. S. and moved north. Men and women ran from the scene and the suspects also fled.

Police say a complete of 12 victims — all grownups — suffered gunshot wounds. One particular of the injured, a guy, died at the hospital.

The remaining 11 victims suffered non-existence threatening injuries, in accordance to police.

No one particular is in custody at this level.

Everyone with info on the incident is asked to phone CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-Recommendations. Recommendations can be submitted electronically.

A lot more info is anticipated to be launched, so test back for a lot more.