Woman found dead in Maitland home, man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder right after the physique of an 18-yr-outdated female was found in the NSW Hunter area.
The 20-yr-outdated man was spoken to by police outdoors a residence in Galway Crescent, Metford, about one.30am currently.
Officers found the woman’s physique within. She is still to be formally recognized.
Police feel the pair are identified to each and every other and the death is currently being taken care of as suspicious.
The man was taken to Maitland Police Station and charged with murder.
He was refused bail to seem in the Newcastle Regional Court tomorrow.
A crime scene has been established at the residence and inquiries are now underway by detectives.