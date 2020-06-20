Woman Critically Hurt After Being Struck By Pipe In SF Bayview Fight – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — A 33-yr-outdated lady suffered lifestyle-threatening injuries in the course of a battle involving a metal pipe Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Bayview District, in accordance to police.

Officers at first responded to the incident at Third Street and Quesada Avenue at about five p.m.

There, they realized two females had gotten into a battle, with the 32-yr-outdated suspect striking the victim with a pipe. The suspect also applied her motor vehicle as a weapon at some level, police explained.

The victim was taken to the hospital with crucial injuries.

Police weren’t capable to arrest the suspect and did not quickly supply a description of her.

