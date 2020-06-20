Wits not dead, former chairperson insists

Former Wits chairperson Raymond Hack says Wits University will proceed its football programme and expects to see the side back in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) a single day.

Bidvest Wits will cease to exist subsequent season immediately after the owners of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) purchased the PSL franchise.

They will relocate to Limpopo and operate as TTM subsequent season, with some gamers anticipated to continue to be with the club, despite the fact that the leading earners are by now reported to be negotiating their exits.

Wits University will need to have to begin with amateur gamers and get the job done their way up the football league framework, but Hack has self-assurance in the skill of the institution to rise once again.

Hack advised IOL: “Wits University is not dead as but. They offered the Premier League standing. But we will nonetheless proceed with our amateurs and all our juniors and if we have to develop up to the Premier Soccer League, we will do that. You cannot ruin Wits University. Thankfully, we have a fantastic romantic relationship with the university.

“We have the amenities and the gamers. Kaizer Motaung’s son (Kaizer Junior) came by means of Wits. Jomo Sono’s son (Bamuza) came by means of Wits.”

– TEAMtalk media