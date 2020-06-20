Will Smith Gets Emotional Talking About Being a Father at 24

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Independence Day’ star is the guest of honor for the exclusive Father’s Day edition of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Observe display ‘Red Table Talk’.

Will Smith fought back tears as he recalled getting to be a dad at 24 through a Father’s Day exclusive edition of his wife’s Facebook Observe chat display.

The film star was Jada Pinkett Smith‘s guest of honour for the exclusive episode of “Red Table Talk”, which was taped this week ahead of the vacation on Sunday, June 21.

The “Independence Day” star welled up as his wife asked him to recall what getting to be a dad so younger meant to him, stating, “I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now…”.

With tears in his eyes, he informed his wife, “I’m gonna have to walk this one off.”

There was a different emotional second when Jada informed Will, “You’re really a great father”, prompting the actor and rapper to lean in for a hug and thank her for the remark.

Talking about their personal parenting journey, Jada additional, “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s definitely been worth it.”

Will has a 27-12 months-previous son, Trey Smith, from a prior romantic relationship, whilst he and Jada share son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith.

Throughout their candid chat, the “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” hitmaker also informed Jada about his split from ex-wife Sheree Zampino in 1995, when their son was just two many years previous.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life,” he mentioned. “Divorce was the greatest failure for me.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son’s mother… With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time.”

Will went on to marry Jada in 1997.