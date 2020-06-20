Wildlife officers relocate young bear that wandered into Commerce City

A young male bear was relocated right after it had wandered into Commerce City overnight Friday.

Wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tranquilized the bear and moved it to a far more “appropriate bear habitat,” the state wildlife officials tweeted.

The similar bear has been spotted in communities northeast of Denver more than the previous month, wildlife officials stated.

This bear was initially reported in Fort Lupton in mid-May possibly and in Brighton final week.

