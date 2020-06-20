Video Shows Hit-And-Run Driver Speeding Down 91 Freeway In Corona With Motorcycle Wrapped Around Front Bumper – Los Angeles

CORONA (CBSLA) — Cell mobile phone video captured the driver of a minivan speeding down the 91 Freeway with a motorbike wrapped all over the front bumper.

The particular person who took the video mentioned the scene unfolded at about seven p.m. Friday and the driver in the end received off the freeway in McKinley wherever they ditched the van and fled on foot.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=Xfx6Tzpouw0

In accordance to California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run took place on the eastbound lanes of the 91 freeway, just west of the 15 Freeway in Corona, when the driver of the minivan struck the motorcyclist and failed to cease.

The motorcyclist was mentioned to have complained about ache to their arms and legs, but had been otherwise fine. No person has been taken into custody in connection with the collision.