Vallejo Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Friday Night – San Francisco

VALLEJO ( SF) — A guy shot Friday evening in Vallejo was taken to a hospital but later on died of his injuries, police mentioned Saturday.

The shooting in the 1000 block of Gateway Drive was reported shortly just before 10 p.m., immediately after the guy was driven in a personal automobile to the hospital.

He was handled there but succumbed to his injuries, authorities mentioned.

The victim, whose title was not launched, had at least a single gunshot wound, police mentioned.

The death is the city’s 12th homicide this 12 months.

Any individual with details on the shooting is asked to speak to Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.