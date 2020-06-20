Urbint, which uses AI to predict and prevent threats to energy infrastructure and worker safety, raises $20M Series B (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

Christine Hall / Crunchbase Information:
Urbint, which uses AI to predict and prevent threats to energy infrastructure and worker security, raises $20M Series B  &mdash  Urbint, an artificial intelligence corporation for infrastructure and utility security, secured $20 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Power Effect Partners and Piva, the corporation explained Thursday.
