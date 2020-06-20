UNHCR Chief: Europe ‘not able to deal’ with record-high refugee movements

The UN refugee company uncovered that the amount of persons fleeing war and persecution was a lot more than 79 million final 12 months — the highest this kind of figure due to the fact the company was founded 70 many years in the past.

spoke to the UN Large Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, who explained what was driving this kind of large figures.

“It is essentially conflicts that push most of these millions of people out of their homes. So these new conflicts emerging, and old conflicts there have been there for decades sometimes, like in Afghanistan or Somalia, tend to continue without solution”.

The huge bulk of persons who fled their houses final 12 months have been escaping conflicts or financial crises. Sixty-eight per cent of them came from just 5 nations: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. Forty per cent of them have been young children.

COVID-19 has only exacerbated the condition — forcing presently struggling economies to come to a halt. Grandi explained this has impacted the most vulnerable.

“Most of these people depend on daily wages, on fragile incomes, on the informal economy. All of this disappears in lockdowns which is a necessary measure taken by governments to stop the pandemic. But the loss of livelihoods has been devastating”.

But when it comes to assisting asylum seekers Grandi believes Europe can enhance by forming a frequent EU migration policy.

“This crisis has revealed that Europe, once again, is not able to deal with these population movements. Because the only way to deal with them is to be united, to share the burden, to share the responsibility, when a boat arrives, to immediately have a system in place that distributes the asylum seekers through the continent… Once again we have observed boats floating in the Mediterranean, difficult negotiations lasting many days inflicting a lot of hardship (on migrants) and fueling political rhetoric of those that are exploiting this situation”.