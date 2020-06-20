UN Human Rights Council, spurred by Floyd killing, approves report on systemic racism

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing immediately after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis final month, and ordered a report on “systemic racism” towards individuals of African descent.

The 47-member state forum in Geneva unanimously adopted a resolution, brought by African nations. The mandate also asks UN Large Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to examine government responses to peaceful protests, such as accusations of the extreme use of force, and provide findings in a year’s .

Burkina Faso’s Ambassador Dieudonné W. Désiré Sougouri presented the African resolution on Friday, urging its adoption by consensus.

“It is important to show Africa … the Human Rights Council has heard the plight of African and people of African descent calling for equal treatment and application of equal rights for all,” he explained.

The Africa group had manufactured “concessions” in the negotiations with other nations that have been “quite numerous,” he explained.

ACLU pans compromises

The text was watered down throughout closed-door negotiations from an original draft explicitly calling for a UN commission of inquiry focusing drastically on racism in the United States and elsewhere. The Trump administration quit the forum two many years in the past, alleging anti-Israeli bias, but U.S. officials have engaged in back-channel diplomacy as the text was getting drawn up.

“By bullying other countries to water down what would have been a historic resolution and exempting itself from international investigation, the United States is yet again turning its back on victims of police violence and Black people,” explained Jamil Dakwar of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which led 600 activist groups in calling for the debate.

“We will not rest until the U.S. is fully held accountable for police violence and structural racism.”

Floyd’s younger brother on Wednesday urged the panel to investigate U.S. police brutality and racial discrimination.

“The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera is the way Black people are treated by police in America,” Philonise Floyd informed the Geneva meeting by video.

He urged the creation of an independent commission to investigate American police killings of Black individuals and violence employed towards peaceful protesters.

“You watched my brother die. That could have been me. I am my brother’s keeper. You in the United Nations are your brothers’ and sisters’ keepers in America, and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd,” he explained.

Andrew Bremberg, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, issued a statement earlier this week ahead of the Human Rights Council convened the debate. Bremberg admitted that the nation was grappling with racial discrimination and implementing police reforms immediately after Floyd’s killing, but stressed that other nations must present the very same degree of openness as the U.S. is in confronting the problems.

“As the world’s leading advocate for human rights, we call upon all governments to demonstrate the same level of transparency and accountability that the U.S. and our democratic partners practice,” Bremberg explained. “We are not above scrutiny; however, any HRC resolution on this topic that calls out countries by name should be inclusive, noting the many countries where racism is a problem.”

For the duration of the debate, Western delegations such as Australia, Germany, Italy, Poland and the European Union explained that the United States must not be singled out.

“This problem does not belong to any one country, it is a problem around the world,” explained Australian ambassador Sally Mansfield.

Activists explained that Australia had been especially energetic in negotiations to get the spotlight off the United States.

Germany’s ambassador Michael Ungern-Sternberg explained: “We are convinced a report with a broader approach and less focus on one specific case would have been more appropriate.”

Nevertheless, Senegal’s envoy Coly Seck, a former council president, welcomed the consensus that was reached, telling the talks: “Black Lives Matter.”