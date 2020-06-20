Two people shot, killed in separate Denver shootings early Saturday

Two people had been shot and killed in Denver early Saturday in separate shootings, police tweeted.

Close to two a.m., police tweeted about a guy in unknown problem right after staying shot in the 300 block of 22nd Street in 5 Factors. He later on died of his injuries, police explained.

At two:15 a.m., police announced a shooting had occurred close to the southbound off-ramp of Interstate 25 at 20th Street. A guy was shot and taken to the hospital with severe injuries, the place he later on died.

No arrests have been created in the 22nd Street shooting, and police tweeted that each investigations are ongoing.

There was tiny extra info supplied about the situations surrounding both shooting. Police are asking for any person with info to phone Crime Stoppers at 720-913-Quit (7867).

