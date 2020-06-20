Twitter apologizes for releasing voice tweets without accessibility support

Twitter issued an apology following the release of its new voice tweet function without support for persons with visual or hearing impairments.
In a tweet, Twitter explained it was functioning on updates that would resolve the challenges and make the function much more available.
“It was a to introduce this experiment without [accessibility] support,” Twitter tweeted. “Accessibility should not be an afterthought.”
We’re sorry about testing voice Tweets without support for persons who are visually impaired, deaf, or challenging of hearing. It was a miss to introduce this experiment without this support.
Accessibility must not be an afterthought. (one/three) https://t.co/9GRWaHU6fR
— Twitter Help (@TwitterSupport) June 19, 2020
Twitter went on to say that it previously fixed various difficulties relevant to vision accessibility that will arrive in an approaching iOS update. The fixes contain producing voice tweets much more identifiable on the timeline and accessibility enhancements to the voice tweet expertise.
It is really worth noting that the voice tweets function is only accessible on iOS.
On best of that, Twitter also says it is exploring methods to support the two guide and car transcriptions for voice tweets.
Ultimately, the social media platform says it is thinking about methods it can create a committed group to emphasis on “accessibility, tooling and advocacy across all products.”
Whilst it is very good that Twitter is functioning to strengthen the accessibility of its experimental new support, it shouldn’t have launched without people crucial functions in the initially area. As mentioned by Bloomberg, disability advocates say that persons with visual, hearing and other impairments more and more really feel left behind as much more items move on the internet.
Fortunately, some corporations are functioning to treatment this. Google, for instance, not long ago additional wheelchair accessibility details to its Maps application.
Some Twitter consumers responded to the company’s apology and named for the proposed committed accessibility group to be led by persons with disabilities. Not only would a larger profile place like that be excellent for representation inside of Twitter as a entire, but it would also assist make sure that potential functions arrive with appropriate accessibility support that would meet the wants of persons with disabilities.
