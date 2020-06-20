Twitter Accuses Girl Of Murder – Left Drunk Best Friend To Die On Highway!! (Video)

Think about calling an individual your ideal buddy, but she leaves you in the middle of a occupied highway at three am, drunk and helpless, to be run above and killed by a vehicle.

Kathryn Scott and her ideal buddy, Kela Smith, planned a day of chillin’, drinkin’, and smokin’ although cruising the city. Kathryn’s brother came along with the two girls, he tagged along for exciting.

Here is a video of Katherine explaining ing what she did what she did

Then tragedy struck.

Kela drank way also a lot, and above the program of the day, grew to become really drunk. At one particular stage Kathryn recorded Kela in the passenger seat of the vehicle, slumped above, knocked out, and uploaded the video to her IG story.

Then a couple of hrs later on – at three am- their vehicle broke down in the middle of the highway.

Although waiting for support, Kela – who was really intoxicated – received into a heated argument with Kathryn’s brother.

When their support arrives and delivers to drive all 3 from their vehicle, Kela insists she’s not going and would rather wait for her child’s father to select her up.

Kathryn and her brother, annoyed with Kela’s drunkenness, hop in the vehicle with their trip and depart Kela on a occupied highway to fend for herself.

When she was securely in the seat of her trip heading property, Kathryn posted a standing on Facebook saying, “I CANT DO NO DRUNK B*TCHES!”

As she was posting this, Kela took off operating in the rapidly lane of the highway and was struck by a car driving 60mph at three:47 am. She was later on pronounced dead on the scene. California’s 1st responders shut the highway down for the remainder of the day. 😢

Later on in the day, Kathryn will get word that Kela was struck by a vehicle and killed, so she posts a series of photographs of she and Kela from the day prior of them hanging out with a caption that reads, “REST UP BABY GIRL 😢💔.”

