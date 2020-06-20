Trump under fire for holding election rally in city famous for racial massacre

US President Donald Trump chose Oklahoma as the venue for his initially re-election rally because the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The alternative of the city is controversial because in 1921 it noticed 1 of the worst racial massacres in US background.

Trump, who has lengthy stood accused of stoking racial divisions, had at first planned to hold the rally on Friday, the unofficial vacation acknowledged as Juneteenth, which commemorates the finish of slavery in America at the near of the civil war.

Dealing with outrage above his alternative of this kind of a symbolic day – which has taken on even better significance this 12 months with the nation roiled by protests towards racism and police brutality following George Floyd’s death – Trump pushed back his rally until eventually Saturday.

But the president’s take a look at is nonetheless challenging to accept for a lot of black persons in Tulsa, wherever the mayor has imposed a curfew citing fears the occasion could set off unrest.

The city is divided to this day: the black population lives in the north of Tulsa, the white 1 in the south.

About 15 % of the city’s 400,000 residents are black.