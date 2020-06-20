Trump suggests US slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Donald Trump explained Saturday he’s asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing mainly because robust testing turns up as well a lot of scenarios of COVID-19.

Trump informed supporters at his campaign rally that the U.S. has examined 25 million persons, far additional than any other nation. The “bad part,” Trump explained, is that widespread testing prospects to logging additional scenarios of the virus.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,” Trump explained. “So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’ They test and they test.”

Trump opted to hold his very first rally in 110 days in spite of worries from nearby well being officials that it could lead to even further spread of the virus in Tulsa. Most of these in attendance declined to put on a mask.

The outbreak has killed about 120,000 persons in the U.S., and just about a half-million globally, in accordance to a count by Johns Hopkins University, although the authentic numbers are believed to be larger.

The variety of newly confirmed scenarios per day has risen from about 21,400 two weeks in the past to 23,200, in accordance to an Related Press evaluation. And in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona — states that loosened their remain-at-house restrictions early — every day deaths have been quietly growing given that early June.

Growing situation numbers can partially be explained by the wider availability of testing. Mild scenarios, previously undetected mainly because of limits on who could be examined, are now displaying up in the numbers.