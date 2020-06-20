Top US diplomat calls UN rights body ‘a haven for dictators’

The council agreed Friday in Geneva to commission a U.N. report on systemic racism and discrimination towards Black men and women when stopping brief of ordering a much more intensive investigation singling out the United States. Floyd, a handcuffed Black guy, died final month immediately after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for various minutes even immediately after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

In response, Pompeo on Saturday described the Human Rights Council as “a haven for dictators and the democracies that indulge them” and explained the council must concentrate its awareness elsewhere.

“If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China, and Iran,” Pompeo explained in a statement Saturday.

Floyd’s family members, households of other victims of U.S. police violence and hundreds of advocacy groups urged the Human Rights Council to consider up the concern.

A human rights group based mostly in the U.S., Human Rights 1st, countered Pompeo’s statement relating to Iran, saying that the council appointed an independent skilled to check human rights in that nation.

The Iran monitor’s Jan. 28 report expressed concern about deaths of protesters in detention, executions of beneath-age defendants, forced confessions and discrimination towards minorities and gals.

The consensus resolution authorized Friday followed days of grappling in excess of language immediately after African nations backed away from their first push for a commission of inquiry, the council’s most intrusive kind of scrutiny, that would concentrate much more on the U.S.

Rather, the resolution mentions historic racism in the U.S. but only calls for a much more generic report to be written by the U.N. human rights chief’s workplace and outdoors professionals.

The aim is “to contribute to accountability and redress for victims” in the U.S. and past, the resolution states.