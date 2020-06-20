Tiffany Haddish Suggests Withholding Sex From White Men to Solve Racism

WENN

Through a roundtable video discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Girls Trip’ actress shares how she continues to deliver humor in this time of social unrest in America.

Tiffany Haddish has a hilarious plan to end racism. Through a roundtable video discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, the actress/comedian recommended persons to withhold intercourse from white males in an try to uncover a resolution to the racial crisis in America.

Joined by female entertainers Jameela Jamil, Elle Fanning, Jane Levy, Robin Thede and Amy Sedaris, the “Evening College” star was asked by the moderator how she, as the self-proclaimed “administrator of joy,” continues to deliver humor in this time of crisis. “It is very difficult to be funny in this moment. But I’m going to be honest with you, if I had a show this weekend I would light that stage up,” so she claimed.

Asked to give an instance of a joke that she would provide, the 40-12 months-outdated shared, “If I had a show this weekend, I’d just talk my truth. Like, people have asked me, ‘Tiffany, how can we solve this? What do you think we could do?’ And to be honest, I don’t know. But I know when I have problems and I want them solved, I just stop having sex and everything’s solved.”

“So, if everybody just stopped having sex, especially if you are in an interracial relationship and your man is white, stop having sex with your white man. Things will change,” she continued. “If you are a white woman and you’ve got a white man, stop having sex with that white man. When a white man ain’t gettin’ no sex, things change, that I know. These are the things I would talk about.”

Jameela challenged Tiffany’s view and stated, “I actually thought it was because no one is having enough sex and that’s what’s making everyone so cunty?” But the rumored girlfriend of Prevalent disagreed, “That ain’t why.”

“See, sex is power. Now, you take the power away and he wants that power,” she insisted. “Now he’s walking around with blue balls, you know what I’m saying? If a Black man ain’t gettin’ no sex, he’s going to team up with the white man, ‘Look, brother, we’ve got to figure this out. OK? The women ain’t having sex with us and I don’t want to have sex with a man. So we’ve got to figure this out. We’ve got to make it right.’ I’m telling you, things would change.”