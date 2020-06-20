Three stabbed to death in attack in Britain that Boris Johnson calls ‘appalling’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.” Police mentioned that the motive for the attack was nonetheless unclear but is not “currently being treated as a terrorism incident.”

Ian Hunter, detective chief superintendent of the Thames Valley Police, mentioned in a statement that officers are maintaining an “open mind as to the motivation” and had been getting supported by counterterrorism police officers. He additional that they are not “looking for any other people in connection with this incident.”

The U.K.’s present terrorism risk degree is “substantial,” that means an attack is a robust likelihood. It was final set at “critical,” the highest degree, in 2017, a 12 months when Britain had 5 terrorist attacks.

Thames Valley Police mentioned they arrived at the scene all around 7 p.m. Authorities urged individuals not to share graphic video clips circulating on social media that showed members of the emergency solutions tending to bloodied individuals on the ground.

The incident occurred in Forbury Gardens, a well-liked park in the center of the city. In lockdown, parks have served as a respite for numerous, a location to meet and socialize, specifically on warm-climate days this kind of as Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest took location in the exact same region. The police stressed there was practically nothing to propose the two had been linked.

“There have been some reports that this incident was linked to the Black Lives Matter protest which took place in Reading earlier this afternoon,” Hunter mentioned. “I can confirm that this incident is not connected. It occurred around three hours after the protest had concluded.”

Matt Rodda, the regional member of Parliament, informed Sky Information that the incident was “absolutely dreadful” and that he was unaware of any certain threats to the region. He mentioned “a number of people were stabbed and a number of people quite seriously injured. . . . This is something that is quite unheard of in Reading.”